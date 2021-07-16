Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Short Interest Down 92.5% in June

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEAH remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 851,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,160. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

