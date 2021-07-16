SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.81). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,982 shares of company stock worth $9,134,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,156,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. 3,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

