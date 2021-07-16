Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $25.90. 7,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.24.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $13,436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

