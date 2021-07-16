Square (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $254.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on strong Cash App engagement and its expanding customer base. Further, rising bitcoin revenues owing to robust Cash App are contributing well to the top-line. Also, strong adoption of Cash Card is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening momentum across sellers and online channels, and growing card-not-present GPV are expected to remain tailwinds. Moreover, robust online products, such as Square Online Store, Invoices, Virtual Terminal and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Higher investments and increasing product development expenses might hurt margins. Rising competition and foreign exchange headwinds remain concerns.”

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.74.

SQ stock opened at $235.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.67. Square has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 331.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,273,985 shares of company stock worth $296,533,701. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 96.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.