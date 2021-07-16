Standard Chartered PLC to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Standard Chartered in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.