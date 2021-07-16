Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

STN opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Stantec by 758.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,475 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stantec by 407.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after buying an additional 917,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after acquiring an additional 552,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Stantec by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

