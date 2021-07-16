Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Update

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 166,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 345,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Star Equity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 344,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.34. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter. Star Equity had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.