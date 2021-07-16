Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Reduced by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 29.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Starbucks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 50,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 8.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 24.9% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.