Status (SNT) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Status coin can currently be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $211.12 million and approximately $21.19 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.30 or 0.00822131 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.