Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.340-$3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.