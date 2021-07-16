Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 1,919 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 110,165 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,599,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,890,000 after acquiring an additional 56,024 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,997,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.39. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.