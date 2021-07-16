Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BGT stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.