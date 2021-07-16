Stephens Inc. AR Has $236,000 Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,359,000 after acquiring an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,203,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,131,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,913,000 after acquiring an additional 321,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

BFAM stock opened at $150.41 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.86 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

