Stephens Inc. AR Has $276,000 Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,630 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 81.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.62. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

