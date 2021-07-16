Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 65,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total value of $260,998.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,900,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total transaction of $964,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,692 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W stock opened at $286.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.57. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.12 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.18.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

