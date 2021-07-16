Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of VFF stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $780.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.74 and a beta of 3.68.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.