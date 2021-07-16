Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 508,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

