Stereotaxis (STXS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN: STXS) in the last few weeks:

7/14/2021 – Stereotaxis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

7/1/2021 – Stereotaxis had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

6/29/2021 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

6/25/2021 – Stereotaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Stereotaxis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

6/16/2021 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

6/10/2021 – Stereotaxis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

6/9/2021 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

5/27/2021 – Stereotaxis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

5/26/2021 – Stereotaxis is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

5/18/2021 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Stereotaxis stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 12,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,533. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $664.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87.

Get Stereotaxis Inc alerts:

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. Company insiders own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.