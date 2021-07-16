STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Increased by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.03. 4,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,849. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.46. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $151.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

