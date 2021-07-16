Steven D. Brooks Sells 5,750 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Steven D. Brooks sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $437,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. 154,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.57 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

