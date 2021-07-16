Steven Joseph Murray Sells 6,293 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $441,516.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 38,135 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $2,671,738.10.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 24,163 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $1,574,461.08.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $60.74 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 479.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 125,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

