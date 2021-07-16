Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,266 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,631,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,738,000 after buying an additional 1,023,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86.

