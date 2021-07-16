Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 52,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1,613.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $165.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $109.57 and a 52 week high of $177.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.16.

