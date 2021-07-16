Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.61 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Air Lease by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AL opened at $41.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

