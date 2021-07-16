Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 9,372 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 546.1% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.81. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $59.72.

