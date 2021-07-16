Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

NYSE AVTR opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 125.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,509,997 shares of company stock valued at $109,411,655 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

