Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,645 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

