STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $38.17

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.17, but opened at $39.41. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 15,441 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.