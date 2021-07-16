Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 964% compared to the average volume of 576 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $8.28 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 6,983.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 1,216.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.