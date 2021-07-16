Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Jack in the Box Call Options (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 217% compared to the average volume of 1,302 call options.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.39. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

