StormX Price Tops $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, StormX has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. StormX has a market cap of $163.16 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.57 or 0.00837272 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.