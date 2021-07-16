Strong 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.87 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Strong has a market cap of $38.48 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $278.29 or 0.00870100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00107991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00146023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,014.75 or 1.00098284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.