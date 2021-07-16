Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Set To End on July 19th (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:SMIHU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 19th. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMIHU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.40.

