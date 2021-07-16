Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) versus Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Critical Analysis

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

97.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -86.65% -14.90% -7.00% Life Storage 25.33% 7.15% 3.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit Hotel Properties and Life Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Life Storage 0 2 5 0 2.71

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.82%. Life Storage has a consensus price target of $100.04, indicating a potential downside of 11.73%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Life Storage.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Life Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $234.46 million 4.14 -$143.34 million ($0.37) -24.70 Life Storage $616.77 million 14.27 $151.57 million $3.97 28.55

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Life Storage beats Summit Hotel Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.