Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.54. 3,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

