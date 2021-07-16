Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.23. Approximately 8,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 200,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,129,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,354,589.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,826 shares of company stock worth $3,400,302 over the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after buying an additional 247,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 469.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 244,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $9,246,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 37.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after buying an additional 174,937 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

