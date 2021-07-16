Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $59.81 million and approximately $621,888.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.96 or 0.06031167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00135548 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,493,980 coins and its circulating supply is 322,167,040 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.