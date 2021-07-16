Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $59.54 million and $665,355.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,468,476 coins and its circulating supply is 322,223,505 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

