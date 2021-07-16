SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading 28% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $52.80 million and $31.77 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 131.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008348 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001607 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.