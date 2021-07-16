SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Buys $294,010.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SIVB opened at $580.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.99. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $214.78 and a 1-year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

