Switcheo (SWTH) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $24.32 million and $164,452.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00108331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00146303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,210.39 or 1.00045113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,551,407,282 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,644,861 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.