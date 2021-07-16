Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.05. 1,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,704. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $160.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

