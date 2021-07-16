SyncFab Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00811551 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

MFG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

