T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Reduced by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.52.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

