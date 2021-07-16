Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright cut shares of Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Liposome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Laidlaw cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ TLC opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86. Taiwan Liposome has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $286.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 774.06% and a negative return on equity of 120.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

