TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.89. 71,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,155,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAL. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. cut TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

