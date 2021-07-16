Tara D. Mackey Sells 1,050 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AZZ stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AZZ by 2,880.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 1,623.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

