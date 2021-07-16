Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,687 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 382,428 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

