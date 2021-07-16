Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TATYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Investec cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of TATYY opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.34. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.7249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

