TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTDKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.23. 5,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,805. TDK has a 52 week low of $99.12 and a 52 week high of $175.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TDK will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

